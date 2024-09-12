BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.93 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,121,161,542 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999549 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

