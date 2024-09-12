BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $725.14 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $725.14 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,121,531,885 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000353 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

