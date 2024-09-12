Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.74 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $65.74 million and $302,972.65 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00576342 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.13191217 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $253,944.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.