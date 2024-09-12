Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $21.76 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $381.12 million and $1.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $21.76 or 0.00037373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

