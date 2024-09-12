Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.120155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

