Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.120155 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Banking Stocks Slide: Where to Invest Instead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.