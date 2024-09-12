Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Trading Down 0%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $326.74 and last traded at $326.74. 134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

