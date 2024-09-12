Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,328.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,328 ($17.37) and last traded at GBX 1,324 ($17.31), with a volume of 13590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,306 ($17.08).

A number of research firms have commented on BYG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.51) to GBX 1,285 ($16.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.77) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.20) to GBX 1,385 ($18.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,153.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

