BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 360.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

