BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.465 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. BHP Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

