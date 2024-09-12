BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.465 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.
BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. BHP Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Morgan Stanley Names Arm Holdings a Top Pick: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.