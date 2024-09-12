Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TTE opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

