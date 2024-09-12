Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 3.6 %

AXP opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

