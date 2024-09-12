Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $515.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

