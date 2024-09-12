Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,918,000 after purchasing an additional 71,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 374,621 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

