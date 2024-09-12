Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

