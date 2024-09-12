Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.