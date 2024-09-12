Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.