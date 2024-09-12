Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,031,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

