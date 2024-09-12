Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $510.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.15 and a 200-day moving average of $557.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $417.65 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

