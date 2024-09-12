Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $249,884,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $173,753,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.27. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

