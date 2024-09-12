Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 2,992 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.