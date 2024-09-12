Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 2,643 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

