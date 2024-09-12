Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

