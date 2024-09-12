Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,652 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

