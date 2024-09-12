Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 58 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.