Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.