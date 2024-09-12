Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 143,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 138.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.