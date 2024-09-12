Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,460 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,710.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 201,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 190,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

