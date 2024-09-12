Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.59. 7,078,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,328,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

