Barings LLC Sells 194,351 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,351 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 323.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

