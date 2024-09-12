Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Barings LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $372.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

