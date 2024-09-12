Barings LLC Purchases 37,479 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

