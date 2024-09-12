Barings LLC Has $44.45 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

