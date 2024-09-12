Barings LLC Has $407.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 9.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barings LLC owned about 3.72% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $407,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 108,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $267.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

