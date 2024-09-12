Barings LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.