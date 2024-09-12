Barings LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.