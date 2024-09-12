Barclays Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $160.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.