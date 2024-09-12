Barclays Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $80.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in GMS by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

