Bank of America Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to “Buy”

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $125,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,225,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.