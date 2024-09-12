Bank of America Trims Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price to $14.50

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

AGRO stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

