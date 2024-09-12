Bank of America Trims Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price to $14.50

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Up 0.9 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.