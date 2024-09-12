Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 10,189,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,144,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,175,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,031,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $326,566,441.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,692,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,564,987,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

