Bank of America Initiates Coverage on IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

IDA opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 97.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 135,793 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

