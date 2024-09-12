Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,463,000 after purchasing an additional 194,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

