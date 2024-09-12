Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 7,463 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after buying an additional 768,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

