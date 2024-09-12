Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $454.84 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.89. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

