Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

