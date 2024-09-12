Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $146,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 675.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

