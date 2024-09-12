Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 3,621 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.1 %

FSS stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

