Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

