Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 33.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 168,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 242,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
