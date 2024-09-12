Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727,400.00, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

